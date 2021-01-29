Beware Rabble-Rousers on Social Media January 29, 2021 at 9:07 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHail to the ChiefTurning Around to CivilityRunning for Selectman in NewcastleMills Warns Mainers to Beware of Social Media ScamsFacts Save Lives Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!