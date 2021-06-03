Both Housing and a Park June 3, 2021 at 11:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHeated Debate in WaldoboroLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonWaldoboro’s Future is the Real IssueNational Endorsement for A.D. Gray ParkFirst of Many Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!