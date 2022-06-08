Butler a ‘Bridge’ June 8, 2022 at 10:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClinton Collamore for SelectmanThe Leader We NeedWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardWiscasset Needs Jeff SlackSupporting Schools More Important Than Ever Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!