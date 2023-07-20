Buy Tickets to The Shows That Appeal to You July 20, 2023 at 10:46 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWelcome to Maine at The Waldo June 9Question 1Saying SomethingMemorial Day Concert to Benefit Historic Landmark TheaterWaldoboro Selectman to Drive Racecar for Waldo Theatre Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!