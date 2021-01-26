‘Can a Christian Be a Communist?’ January 26, 2021 at 3:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesThe Spirit of KingMerry Christmas is Back in StyleWhat Does ‘Christian’ Mean?What “Christian” Means to Me‘Backs Against the Wall’ at Lincoln Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!