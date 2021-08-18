Cemetery Funds for Consideration August 18, 2021 at 2:40 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardVote ‘No’ to Fund Wiscasset’s Ancient Cemetery Fence and GateIncrease Revenues to Lower TaxesShow Up for Wiscasset’s Special Town Meeting, Aug. 31Granite Curbing a Logical Necessity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!