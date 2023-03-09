Change Coming in South Bristol March 9, 2023 at 10:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTwo Seats Available on South Bristol Select BoardSHOULDA, WOULDA, COULDA KNOWN BETTERWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSouth Bristol To Consider Slender Budget Increase, New Select Board MembersCommunity Energy Fund Expands Mission, with Help from Renys Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!