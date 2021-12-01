‘CHIP in’ to Give Thanks December 1, 2021 at 2:22 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHelp Your Neighbors Be Safe, Warm, and DryBe a ValentineTools Sought for Benefit Tag Sale at Carpenter’s Boat ShopHelp Neighbors Repair Homes at Community Cares DayCHIP and COVID-19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!