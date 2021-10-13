Clarification of Town of Bristol Lighthouse Park Fees October 13, 2021 at 4:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRe: ‘No Offense, Bristol Parks and Rec’Bristol Receives $10,000 Grant for Work at Lighthouse ParkNo Offense, Bristol Parks and RecPaula’s Picnic PicksTake Plenty of Pictures Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!