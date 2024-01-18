Clearing Up Misconceptions January 18, 2024 at 11:38 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Church Continues Work on Proposed Housing ProjectLocation, Location, LocationMore than WelcomeUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MainePlanning Board Has Run Amok Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!