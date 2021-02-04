Clinic Organized and Efficient February 4, 2021 at 12:00 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAn Efficient and Professional OperationThank You, WaldoboroCommunity Vaccination Clinic Off To a Successful StartMaxmin will Open New OpportunitiesOne of Our Community’s Strongest Advocates Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!