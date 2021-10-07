Close Out the Noise on Question 1 October 7, 2021 at 2:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVote for Steve BallThe Truth About the CMP CorridorCan’t Wait For Perfect SolutionsClimate Action and Canadian HydropowerNew England Clean Energy Connect Versus Natural Gas Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!