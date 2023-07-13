Common Sense July 13, 2023 at 1:50 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesClinton Collamore for SelectmanMarriage Redefinement Is The Wrong ApproachMany Thanks to Chief Jason WarlickWhere Would You Be?God Did Not Instill A Homosexual Lifestyle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!