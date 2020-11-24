Compelled to Speak Out November 24, 2020 at 9:56 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRanked Choice Allows Mainers to Vote IndependentlyRanked-Choice Voting Is a Game-ChangerVote MoreReasoning as Meaningful as RecordsPostal Service Under Attack Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!