Curry for Westport May 12, 2022 at 4:12 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanLifelong Learner Seeks Select Board SeatAn Intelligent WomanA Person of Integrity Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!