Damariscotta Historical Society Calendars December 29, 2022 at 9:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkDamariscotta Historical Society NewsHistorical Society Offers CalendarsSouth Bristol’s Yellow DivideWaldoboro’s Past in Photos Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!