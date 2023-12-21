Dangerous Road Conditions on Route 129 December 21, 2023 at 11:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVote For These True RepresentativesPOTHOLE COLLECTIONCould Not Ask for MoreDumping MisinformationWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!