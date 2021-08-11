Days of Community Bands Not ‘Long Gone’ August 11, 2021 at 9:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesUSAF Heritage of America Brass Band in Concert Oct. 13Seacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertSeacoast Community Orchestras in ConcertMusicians Sought for Seacoast Youth and Community OrchestrasFree Seacoast Youth and Community Orchestra Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!