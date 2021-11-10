Dismay at Chamber of Commerce Location November 10, 2021 at 11:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Region Chamber of Commerce Honors Members at Annual MeetingThe Place Visitors Want To AvoidLeah Nickerson Joins First National BankDirecting Our Passion WiselyDirecting Our Passion Wisely Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!