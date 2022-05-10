Dunning Thanks Town of Wiscasset May 10, 2022 at 1:05 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanCandidacy for Wiscasset Board of SelectmenDon’t Let Outsiders Scare UsThank You, Alna Selectboard Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!