Egg Prices Are Too High January 27, 2023 at 9:55 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanPrice of Second Amendment FreedomsPieh will Find Common GroundPlease Support the Proposed Land Use Ordinance Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!