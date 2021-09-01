Electrical Vehicles Save Energy September 1, 2021 at 2:10 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEnergy MattersBe Careful What We Wish ForEnergy MattersElectric Vehicles Depend on Fossil FuelsUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!