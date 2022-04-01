Emerald Ash Borer Talk April 11 April 1, 2022 at 9:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesEmerald Ash Borer Awareness Week is May 18-26Damariscotta HistoryPublic Asked to Locate Ash Trees from Lowe’sMaine Natural Resource Agencies Participating in Invasive Species Awareness EffortsMaine Marks Invasive Species Awareness Weeks Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!