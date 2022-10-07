Exactly the Sort of Senator We Need October 7, 2022 at 1:42 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSupport Laura Fortman for SenateReaching Maximum Education PotentialHuman and Environmental HealthMost Grateful for VitelliNew Report Addresses Substance Use, Mental Health Disorders Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!