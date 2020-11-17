Friday, a Terrible Accident Happened November 17, 2020 at 9:52 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNeighbors Helping NeighborsA New PerspectiveWiscasset Ambulance Honored as Maine HeartSafe CommunityFirst Aid and CPR Workshop at SpectrumCommentary: Disasters don’t plan ahead. You can. Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!