Giving Back November 10, 2022 at 4:28 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaxmin is More Than WordsVote Yes on Article 4Why I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardVolunteer Drivers Make a Difference in Lincoln CountyLC FISH Drivers Needed As Demand Increases Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!