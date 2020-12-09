Gratitude for a New Road December 9, 2020 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesA Major Neighborhood ConcernSole and TreadWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardLarge Newcastle Road Sign DisappearsMagnificent Eagle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!