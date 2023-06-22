Great Town, Wonderful Folks June 22, 2023 at 1:08 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanA Reflective NoteHamilton A Great NeighborWhy I’m Running for Damariscotta Select Board Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!