He Has Served Us Well June 2, 2022 at 11:19 am Cathy YorkYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardClinton Collamore for SelectmanAppreciation for Miles HospitalMany Thanks to Miles for Excellent CareWhy Not See a Chiropractor? Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!