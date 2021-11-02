Headline Misinforms About Vaccine Mandate November 2, 2021 at 1:46 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesVaccine Holdouts Selfishly Place Community at Risk, Not MandatesMills Vaccination Mandate for Healthcare Workers Makes SenseA New Way of LifeWe Can Still Stop the SpreadCourage Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!