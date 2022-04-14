Heartfelt Thanks to Volunteers April 14, 2022 at 1:08 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStop the Vaccine MandateMetrick for Waldoboro Select BoardWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardNational Nurses WeekMaine Makes Quick Shift to Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!