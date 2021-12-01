Help Bring Pickleball to South Bristol December 1, 2021 at 10:57 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardFrivolous ExpendituresClinton Collamore for SelectmanOur Vision for the SheepscotPlease Support Public Education Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!