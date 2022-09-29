Helped Make Maine a Safer Place September 29, 2022 at 3:52 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardCommunity ImmunityVote Mills!Clinton Collamore for SelectmanReaching Maximum Education Potential Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!