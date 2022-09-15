Impacts Have Been Extraordinary September 15, 2022 at 12:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFact Check: Rainy Day FundCommon Sense or Waste?Mills for MEWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardReproductive Rights Just One Reason Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!