Important Vote for American Legion Post 42 August 17, 2023 at 11:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInstallation Ceremony at Wells-Hussey Post #42American Legion Birthday CelebrationWounded WarriorsMarines Birthday DinnerU.S. Marines Birthday Celebration Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!