In Defense of Anne Stires March 24, 2021 at 10:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCommunity Open House at Juniper HillJuniper Hill Spring Open House is April 6Good Outdoor Work for ChildrenMaxmin Visits Juniper Hill SchoolMy Experience with Juniper Hill Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!