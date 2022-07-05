In Response to ‘Saddened and Angered’ July 5, 2022 at 3:21 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSaddens and AngersChanges Would Slide Us BackwardMother’s Day10 Resolutions to Keep Loving My Country, Even Though My Country Doesn’t Love MeThe Women’s March Was For Life Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!