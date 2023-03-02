In Support of BCS Addition March 2, 2023 at 11:44 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesI’m On A Fixed Income and I Support The Bristol Renovation ProjectDiscussions About Planned BCS Work ContinueGiving My SupportLeader vs. DictatorSouth Bristol Education Budget Up 3.61 Percent Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!