In Support of L.D. 178 March 16, 2023 at 12:06 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRestorative Justice Project Maine Training OpportunitiesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardTime for a Change in AlnaRight Person for the JobRestorative Justice Project Information Session Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!