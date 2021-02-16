In Support of Our Community February 16, 2021 at 9:50 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLe Barn Event to Support JVS Food Packs, Participants WantedLe Barn Owners Express Frustration with Permitting ProcessJefferson Selectmen Approve Permit for Le BarnJefferson Veteran Combats Stigma of VietnamJefferson Resident Releases New Book Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!