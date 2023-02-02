Investigation Should Be Initiated February 2, 2023 at 11:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesParental ConsentSchool Committee Hears Comments About Chest Binder, Transgender PolicyWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardDamariscotta Montessori Holding ConferencesHealth Care for All Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!