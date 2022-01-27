‘It Takes a Village’ To Support a Library Book Shop January 27, 2022 at 8:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSkidompha Secondhand Book Shop to RelocateSkidompha Secondhand Book Shop on the MoveNew Skidompha Secondhand Book Shop Is Expansive, Inviting(Not So) Early Bird Sale at Skidompha Secondhand Book ShopCookbook Sale Starts Thursday Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!