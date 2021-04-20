Jefferson Roadside Cleanup April 20, 2021 at 11:36 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRunning for School BoardUpcoming GenerationsAlways Ready for Your CallBremen Officials Say Ordinance Would Fix Problems, Opponents Voice ConcernsMany Support the Project Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!