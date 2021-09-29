Just Do It, for Your Neighbors and Friends September 29, 2021 at 9:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCoastal EconomistMisleading Information About Vaccines and DemocratsMaine’s Immunization Veto ReferendumIt’s Not Really an Issue of Individual RightsPray for America Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!