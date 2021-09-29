Kids Miss Out When School is Remote September 29, 2021 at 9:42 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardSchool ReopeningChloe for Maine SenateWiscasset Elementary School NewsCommon Sense Can Suffice Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!