Lemelin’s Constituents Deserve Better April 18, 2024 at 10:27 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaine House Will Vote On Censuring Republicans Who Tied Shooting To Abortion LawAbortion Law ‘Improvement’ BillRead For YourselvesL.D. 227Resist Taxpayer Funding of Abortion Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!