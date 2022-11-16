‘Les Mis’ Impressions November 16, 2022 at 9:48 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardA Monumental SuccessClinton Collamore for SelectmanHeartwood, Lincoln Academy Celebrate 20 Year Collaboration with ‘Les Miserables’Heartwood Theater Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!