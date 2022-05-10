Lifelong Learner Seeks Select Board Seat May 10, 2022 at 12:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardFortunate to Have Tarbox RunningCandidate for Bristol’s Board of SelectmenWestport Nomination Papers for Town Officials SubmittedSkilled at Negotiating Solutions Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!