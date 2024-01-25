Loyalty January 25, 2024 at 11:05 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesStirring Up a TempestFrom Idea to National RecognitionHistorian to Present About the Filibuster May 26Video Visualizes Plan for History CenterHeather Cox Richardson to Discuss History of Republican Party July 30 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!