Merry Christmas December 15, 2021 at 9:15 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMerry ChristmasWork and FriendshipsClinton Collamore for SelectmanWhy I Am Running for a Seat on the Waldoboro Select BoardMERRY CHRISTMAS – OH, YEAH, WE WENT THERE Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!